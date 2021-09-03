Teza Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.