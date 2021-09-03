Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK opened at $41.08 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.