Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $587,000 Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

ESTC opened at $163.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

