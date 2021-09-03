Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,660,000.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82, a PEG ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock worth $1,792,197. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

