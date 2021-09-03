Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,122 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.