The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

