The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) vs. KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Financial Comparison

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBC Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and KBC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 1 0 3.00 KBC Group 1 10 2 0 2.08

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. KBC Group has a consensus target price of $68.36, indicating a potential upside of 59.39%. Given KBC Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and KBC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 3.60 $147.22 million $3.04 10.87 KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.49 $1.64 billion $1.91 22.46

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.00% 16.63% 1.10% KBC Group 29.36% 12.19% 0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats KBC Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.