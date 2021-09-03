The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

