The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.80

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 119.46 ($1.56), with a volume of 201547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.55).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.64.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.