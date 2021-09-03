The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

