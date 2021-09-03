The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.10

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

About The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

