The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

COO traded up $10.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.37. 2,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $455.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.60 and a 200 day moving average of $399.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

