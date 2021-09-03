The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.69. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $304.92 and a 1-year high of $455.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.86.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

