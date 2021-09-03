The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.58. 10,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.