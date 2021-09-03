The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $946,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $344.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.68. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

