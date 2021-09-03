The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

EL stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.83. The stock had a trading volume of 735,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.68. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.35.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

