The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.75

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

