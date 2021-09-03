The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,603 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $222,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 202,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,197. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

