The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,693. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist cut their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

