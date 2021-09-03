The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Toro worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

