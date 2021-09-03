The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $75.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

