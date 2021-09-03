The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

