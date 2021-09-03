Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Survey

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Theta Gold Mines and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 14.66 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.26

Theta Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Theta Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

