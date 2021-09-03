Tiger King (TKING) One Day Volume Tops $398,680.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Tiger King has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $398,680.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00131520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00155130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.89 or 0.07789552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,464.91 or 1.00104301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00817490 BTC.

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

