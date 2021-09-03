Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Tilly’s stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

TLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

