Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

