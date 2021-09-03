Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,874. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

