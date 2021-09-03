Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Tokio Marine stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.55. Tokio Marine has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKOMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

