Traders Purchase Large Volume of Future FinTech Group Call Options (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,759 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter worth $419,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Future FinTech Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Future FinTech Group has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

