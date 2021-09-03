Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Insider Sells $25,021,653.80 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TT opened at $201.05 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 50.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.