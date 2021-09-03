Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 17,650,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

