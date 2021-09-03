TrezarCoin Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $365,926.29 and $117.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,752.40 or 1.00038257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.43 or 0.00933845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00494339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.00357296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005079 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 260,060,350 coins and its circulating supply is 248,060,350 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

