Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s share price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. 97,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 290,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a PE ratio of -105.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 14,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 19.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.