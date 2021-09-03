TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.75. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 7,025 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

