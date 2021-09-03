TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 667,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

TNET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TNET traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,601. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,174,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

