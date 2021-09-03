Trust Wallet Token Hits Market Capitalization of $285.67 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $285.67 million and $68.64 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00132305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00154633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.18 or 0.07952140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,461.63 or 0.99766179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.73 or 0.00823895 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

