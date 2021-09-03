TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Up 6.1% This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $12.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

