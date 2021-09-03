TwoKeyEconomy Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00786292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047265 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

