Typhoon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $850,302.13 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $850,302.13 and $19,712.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00131508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00154251 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.07750150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,594.64 or 1.00111353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.00812718 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

