Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10,700.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE:TSN opened at $78.49 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

