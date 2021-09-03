Ubiq Price Reaches $0.31 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Ubiq has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $45,496.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,458.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.71 or 0.07853458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00424317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.16 or 0.01405449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00140960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.00608137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00545793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00350852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

