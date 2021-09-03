UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €187.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €171.39 ($201.64).

FRA HNR1 opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.44.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

