UBS Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

DG stock opened at €92.98 ($109.39) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €90.48 and its 200-day moving average is €90.75. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

