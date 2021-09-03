UChain Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One UChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market capitalization of $41,888.28 and $4,283.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UChain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UChain

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

