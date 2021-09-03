United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

United Internet stock opened at €36.63 ($43.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.22. United Internet has a 52 week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52 week high of €42.58 ($50.09).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

