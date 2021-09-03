United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

United Internet stock opened at €36.63 ($43.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.22. United Internet has a 52 week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52 week high of €42.58 ($50.09).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

