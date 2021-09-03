United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165,944 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $103,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

