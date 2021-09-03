United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

