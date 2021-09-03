United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.14.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.2107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.40%.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
