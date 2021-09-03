United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.2107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on UUGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

