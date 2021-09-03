UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.38 and its 200 day moving average is $392.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

