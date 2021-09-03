Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $27,468,357.24 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John S. Riccitiello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $133.25. 87,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion and a PE ratio of -60.52.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

